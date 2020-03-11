Inside Jason Robert Brown’s 1-Night-Only Concert at The Bourbon Room

The Tony-winning composer-lyricist played the Los Angeles venue March 9.

Tony Award-winning composer-lyricist Jason Robert Brown played a one-night-only concert at The Bourbon Room March 9 in Los Angeles. Joined by Carrie Manolakos, Sara Niemietz, and Therese Curatolo, Brown performed songs from his shows as well as his solo albums Wearing Someone Else’s Clothes and How We React and How We Recover.

Brown earned a Tony for his score to Parade and two for The Bridges of Madison County (Best Score and Best Orchestrations). His musicals also include Songs for a New World, The Last Five Years, 13, and Honeymoon in Vegas.

He is currently working on multiple musicals, including The Connector, Mr. Saturday Night starring Billy Crystal, and Farewell My Concubine. Brown often plays songs from his works-in-progress, debuting world-premieres for these intimate audiences; he is currently the artist in residence at SubCulture in New York City, where he offers monthly concerts joined by special Broadway guest artists. Past guests have included Kelli O’Hara, Tom Kitt, Joshua Henry, Cynthia Erivo, Norbert Leo Butz, Lindsay Mendez, Sutton Foster, and, most recently, Brian d’Arcy James.

A London revival of Brown’s The Last Five Years opened at the Southwark Playhouse March 4. The musical stars Molly Lynch as Cathy and Oli Higginson as Jamie.