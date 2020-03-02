Inside Opening Night of Audible's In Love and Struggle Off-Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Opening Night Photos   Inside Opening Night of Audible's In Love and Struggle Off-Broadway
By Nathan Skethway
Mar 02, 2020
 
The three-night special event bridged Black History Month and Women's History Month with stories from Tony-winning actor Sarah Jones, Sasheer Zamata, Anita Hill, and more.
In Love and Struggle_Audible_Off-Broadway_opening_2020_Alicia Garza, Bassey Ikpi, Sasheer Zamata, Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Anita Hill, Aaron Philip, Jodie Patterson, Penel Ghartey, Mahogany L. Browne, and Brandee Younger_HR.jpg
Alicia Garza, Bassey Ikpi, Sasheer Zamata, Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Anita Hill, Aaron Philip, Jodie Patterson, Penel Ghartey, Mahogany L. Browne, and Brandee Younger Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Audible

Audible Theater continued its slate of original programming at Off-Broadway's Minetta Lane Theatre with a limited run of In Love and Struggle, beginning February 28 and wrapping up March 1. The show brought together women of color for monologues, music, comedy, and tributes.

In Love and Struggle featured playwright and performer Sarah Jones, Saturday Night Live alum Sasheer Zamata, law professor and famed women's rights activist Anita Hill, commentator Brittany Packnett Cunningham, model and speaker Aaron Philip, poet Mahogany L. Browne, writer Bassey Ikpi, scholar and writer Salamishah Tillet, musician Toshi Reagon, author Jodie Patterson, hip-hop artist Mumu Fresh, harpist Brandee Younger, and more.

The production was recorded live and will be made available as audio productions on the Audible platform at a later date.

Inside the Off-Broadway Opening of Audible's In Love and Struggle

Inside the Off-Broadway Opening of Audible's In Love and Struggle

23 PHOTOS
In Love and Struggle_Audible_Off-Broadway_opening_2020_Sasheer Zamata_HR.jpg
Sasheer Zamata Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Audible
In Love and Struggle_Audible_Off-Broadway_opening_2020_Brittany Packnett Cunningham_HR.jpg
Brittany Packnett Cunningham Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Audible
In Love and Struggle_Audible_Off-Broadway_opening_2020_Rev. Dr. LaKeesha Walrond_HR-2.jpg
Rev. Dr. LaKeesha Walrond Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Audible
In Love and Struggle_Audible_Off-Broadway_opening_2020_Mahogany L. Browne_HR.jpg
Mahogany L. Browne Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Audible
In Love and Struggle_Audible_Off-Broadway_opening_2020_Mumu Fresh_HR.jpg
Mumu Fresh Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Audible
In Love and Struggle_Audible_Off-Broadway_opening_2020_Anita Hill_HR.jpg
Anita Hill Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Audible
In Love and Struggle_Audible_Off-Broadway_opening_2020_Aaron Philip_HR.jpg
Aaron Philip Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Audible
In Love and Struggle_Audible_Off-Broadway_opening_2020_Jodie Patterson and Penel Ghartey_HR.jpg
Jodie Patterson and Penel Ghartey Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Audible
In Love and Struggle_Audible_Off-Broadway_opening_2020_Alicia Garza, Bassey Ikpi, Sasheer Zamata, Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Anita Hill, Aaron Philip, Jodie Patterson, Penel Ghartey, Mahogany L. Browne, and Brandee Younger_HR.jpg
Alicia Garza, Bassey Ikpi, Sasheer Zamata, Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Anita Hill, Aaron Philip, Jodie Patterson, Penel Ghartey, Mahogany L. Browne, and Brandee Younger Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Audible
In Love and Struggle_Audible_Off-Broadway_opening_2020_Mahogany L. Browne_HR-2.jpg
Mahogany L. Browne Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Audible
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.