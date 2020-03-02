Inside Opening Night of Audible's In Love and Struggle Off-Broadway

The three-night special event bridged Black History Month and Women's History Month with stories from Tony-winning actor Sarah Jones, Sasheer Zamata, Anita Hill, and more.

Audible Theater continued its slate of original programming at Off-Broadway's Minetta Lane Theatre with a limited run of In Love and Struggle, beginning February 28 and wrapping up March 1. The show brought together women of color for monologues, music, comedy, and tributes.

In Love and Struggle featured playwright and performer Sarah Jones, Saturday Night Live alum Sasheer Zamata, law professor and famed women's rights activist Anita Hill, commentator Brittany Packnett Cunningham, model and speaker Aaron Philip, poet Mahogany L. Browne, writer Bassey Ikpi, scholar and writer Salamishah Tillet, musician Toshi Reagon, author Jodie Patterson, hip-hop artist Mumu Fresh, harpist Brandee Younger, and more.

The production was recorded live and will be made available as audio productions on the Audible platform at a later date.