Inside Opening Night of the World Premiere of Back to the Future

The stage adaptation of the 1985 film opened at the Manchester Opera House March 11.

The world premiere of Back to the Future opened at the Manchester Opera House March 11 after beginning preview performances February 20. The musical, based on the hit 1985 film starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, is scheduled to play a limited run through May 17 before debuting in the West End.

Back to the Future features a book by Bob Gale with new music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard in addition to familiar tunes “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.”

The production stars Olly Dobson as Marty McFly and Tony winner Roger Bart as Dr. Emmett Brown. Joining the duo on stage are Hugh Coles as George McFly, Rosanna Hyland as Lorraine Baines, Cedric Neal as Goldie Wilson, Courtney-Mae Briggs as Jennifer Parker, Will Haswell as Dave McFly, Aidan Cutler as Biff, and Emma Lloyd as Linda McFly.

Rounding out the ensemble are Rhianne Alleyne, Amy Barker, Owen Chaponda, Jamal Crawford, Nathanael Landskroner, Bethany Rose Lythgoe, Cameron McAllister, Alessia McDermott, Laura Mullowney, Oliver Ormson, Mark Oxtoby, Katharine Pearson, Jemma Revell, Jake Small, Justin Thomas, and Mitchell Zhangazha.

John Rando directs, leading a team that includes set and costume designer Tim Hatley, lighting designers Hugh Vanstone and Tim Lutkin, sound designer Gareth Owen, music supervisor and arranger Nick Finklow, orchestrators Ethan Popp and Bryan Cook, and dance arranger David Chase, videographer Finn Ross, illusionist Chris Fisher, and choreographer Chris Bailey.