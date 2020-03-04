Inside Rehearsal for Harold Pinter’s The Dumb Waiter in London

Inside Rehearsal for Harold Pinter's The Dumb Waiter in London
By Marc J. Franklin
Mar 04, 2020
 
The 60th anniversary production, starring Philip Jackson and Harry Lloyd, will begin performances at Hampstead Theatre March 19.
in <i>The Dumb Waiter</i>
Harry Lloyd and Philip Jackson in The Dumb Waiter Helen Maybanks

The 60th anniversary production of Harold Pinter’s The Dumb Waiter will begin performances at Hampstead Theatre in London March 19. The drama, directed by Alice Hamilton, is scheduled to run through April 18.

Starring Philip Jackson and Harry Lloyd, The Dumb Waiter tell the story of Ben and Gus, two hit men waiting in a basement for their next assignment. But as they await instructions in a derelict building, they start to receive strange messages via a dumb waiter.

The production features deigns by James Perkins, lighting design by James Whiteside, and compositions and sound design by Giles Thomas.

in <i>The Dumb Waiter</i>
in <i>The Dumb Waiter</i>
Alice Hamilton in The Dumb Waiter Helen Maybanks
in <i>The Dumb Waiter</i>
in <i>The Dumb Waiter</i>
Philip Jackson in The Dumb Waiter Helen Maybanks
Harry Lloyd and Philip Jackson in <i>The Dumb Waiter</i>
in <i>The Dumb Waiter</i>
Harry Lloyd in The Dumb Waiter Helen Maybanks
in <i>The Dumb Waiter</i>
in <i>The Dumb Waiter</i>
