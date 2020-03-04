Inside Rehearsal for Harold Pinter’s The Dumb Waiter in London

The 60th anniversary production of Harold Pinter’s The Dumb Waiter will begin performances at Hampstead Theatre in London March 19. The drama, directed by Alice Hamilton, is scheduled to run through April 18.

Starring Philip Jackson and Harry Lloyd, The Dumb Waiter tell the story of Ben and Gus, two hit men waiting in a basement for their next assignment. But as they await instructions in a derelict building, they start to receive strange messages via a dumb waiter.

The production features deigns by James Perkins, lighting design by James Whiteside, and compositions and sound design by Giles Thomas.