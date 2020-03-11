Inside Riverdance's 25th Anniversary Show at Radio City Music Hall

The renowned dance show began its limited engagement March 10.

The groundbreaking revue Riverdance celebrates 25 years of Irish dance with a return to Radio City Music Hall for eight performances, beginning March 10 and running through March 15. The special version of the show is a reinvention of the original, featuring new recordings of composer Bill Whelan's Grammy-winning score paired with new design and stagecraft imagined by director John McColgan and producer Moya Doherty.

In addition to live performances, a filmed version recorded at Dublin's 3Arena (home of the original production's debut in 1995) will have a March 15 one-night-only screening in movie theaters across the United States.

