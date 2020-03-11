Inside Riverdance's 25th Anniversary Show at Radio City Music Hall

By Nathan Skethway
Mar 11, 2020
 
The renowned dance show began its limited engagement March 10.
Cast Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch

The groundbreaking revue Riverdance celebrates 25 years of Irish dance with a return to Radio City Music Hall for eight performances, beginning March 10 and running through March 15. The special version of the show is a reinvention of the original, featuring new recordings of composer Bill Whelan's Grammy-winning score paired with new design and stagecraft imagined by director John McColgan and producer Moya Doherty.

In addition to live performances, a filmed version recorded at Dublin's 3Arena (home of the original production's debut in 1995) will have a March 15 one-night-only screening in movie theaters across the United States.

Inside Rehearsals for Riverdance's 25th Anniversary Show

Riverdance Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
Cast Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
Maggie Darlington Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
Maggie Darlington Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
Maggie Darlington Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
Jason O'Neill Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
Jason O'Neill Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
Maggie Darlington and Jason O'Neill Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
Jason O'Neill, Maggie Darlington, and Cast Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
Cast Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
