Inside Riverdance's 25th Anniversary Show at Radio City Music Hall

The groundbreaking revue Riverdance celebrates 25 years of Irish dance with a return to Radio City Music Hall for eight performances, beginning March 10 and running through March 15. The special version of the show is a reinvention of the original, featuring new recordings of composer Bill Whelan's Grammy-winning score paired with new design and stagecraft imagined by director John McColgan and producer Moya Doherty.
In addition to live performances, a filmed version recorded at Dublin's 3Arena (home of the original production's debut in 1995) will have a March 15 one-night-only screening in movie theaters across the United States.