Inside the Broadway Inspirational Voices Gala With Billy Porter, Kristin Chenoweth, and More

The event, commemorating the organization’s 25th anniversary, was celebrated at the Edison Ballroom March 2.

The Broadway Inspirational Voices celebrated its 25th anniversary gala at the Edison Ballroom March 2. To commemorate the event, Billy Porter, Kristin Chenoweth, André De Shields, and more came out to honor the organization.

During the gala, the Broadway Inspirational Voices presented Disney Theatrical Production with the Inspiration Award for their commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Founded in 1994 to rally around the theatre community during the AIDS crisis, the Broadway Inspirational Voices is a professional choir of Broadway artists, united to change lives through the power of music and service. The nonprofit was recently honored with the 2019 Special Tony Award.