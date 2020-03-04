Inside the Broadway Inspirational Voices Gala With Billy Porter, Kristin Chenoweth, and More

Photos   Inside the Broadway Inspirational Voices Gala With Billy Porter, Kristin Chenoweth, and More
By Marc J. Franklin
Mar 04, 2020
 
The event, commemorating the organization’s 25th anniversary, was celebrated at the Edison Ballroom March 2.
Billy Porter SubUrban Photography

The Broadway Inspirational Voices celebrated its 25th anniversary gala at the Edison Ballroom March 2. To commemorate the event, Billy Porter, Kristin Chenoweth, André De Shields, and more came out to honor the organization.

During the gala, the Broadway Inspirational Voices presented Disney Theatrical Production with the Inspiration Award for their commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Founded in 1994 to rally around the theatre community during the AIDS crisis, the Broadway Inspirational Voices is a professional choir of Broadway artists, united to change lives through the power of music and service. The nonprofit was recently honored with the 2019 Special Tony Award.

Broadway Inspirational Voices_25th Anniversary Gala_2020_HR
Thomas Schumacher SubUrban Photography
Broadway Inspirational Voices_25th Anniversary Gala_2020_HR
Norm Lewis and Renée Elise Goldsberry SubUrban Photography
Broadway Inspirational Voices_25th Anniversary Gala_2020_HR
Nathan Lee Graham and André De Shields SubUrban Photography
Broadway Inspirational Voices_25th Anniversary Gala_2020_HR
Kristin Chenoweth SubUrban Photography
Broadway Inspirational Voices_25th Anniversary Gala_2020_HR
Broadway Inspirational Voices SubUrban Photography
Broadway Inspirational Voices_25th Anniversary Gala_2020_HR
Billy Porter SubUrban Photography
Broadway Inspirational Voices_25th Anniversary Gala_2020_HR
Michael McElroy SubUrban Photography
Broadway Inspirational Voices_25th Anniversary Gala_2020_HR
Billy Porter and the Broadway Inspirational Voices SubUrban Photography
Broadway Inspirational Voices_25th Anniversary Gala_2020_HR
Billy Porter SubUrban Photography
Broadway Inspirational Voices_25th Anniversary Gala_2020_HR
Karen Olivo Valerie Terranova
