Inside the New Group Gala Honoring Erica Schmidt and Peter Dinklage

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photos   Inside the New Group Gala Honoring Erica Schmidt and Peter Dinklage
By Nathan Skethway
Mar 11, 2020
 
The evening, which celebrated the company's 25th anniversary, also honored Board President Abby Merrill.
The New Group_March 2020 Gala_Scott Elliott, Abby Merrill, Erica Schmidt and Peter Dinklage_HR.jpg
Scott Elliott, Abby Merrill, Erica Schmidt and Peter Dinklage Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch

Off-Broadway's New Group celebrated its annual gala at Guastavino’s in New York City March 9. The evening honored Abby Merrill, president of the Board, and the wife-and-husband creative team of Erica Schmidt and Peter Dinklage (Schmidt wrote and directed The New Group's recent adaptation of Cyrano in which Dinklage starred).

READ: Why Cynthia Nixon, Ethan Hawke, and More Have Chosen The New Group As an Artistic Home

Hosted by Tarik Trotter, the gala featured performances by Amanda Green, Ethan Hawke, Dana Lynn, Levon Thurman-Hawke, Trotter, Stro Elliot, and Suzanne Vega; with appearances by Jasmine Cephas Jones, Cynthia Nixon, Jonathan Marc Sherman, and more.

The New Group’s annual gala is the organization's largest fundraising event of the year. Contributions benefit all of The New Group's programs, including its Off-Broadway season, education programs, and New Group/New Works, its new play and musical development program.

Inside the New Group Gala Honoring Erica Schmidt and Peter Dinklage

Inside the New Group Gala Honoring Erica Schmidt and Peter Dinklage

38 PHOTOS
The New Group_March 2020 Gala_Erica Olson_HR.jpg
Erica Olson Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
The New Group_March 2020 Gala_Amanda Green_HR.jpg
Amanda Green Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
The New Group_March 2020 Gala_Jeff Kuperman and Rick Kuperman_HR.jpg
Jeff Kuperman and Rick Kuperman Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
The New Group_March 2020 Gala_Michael Zeldin_HR.jpg
Michael Zeldin Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
The New Group_March 2020 Gala_Scott Elliott and Ed Harris_HR.jpg
Scott Elliott and Ed Harris Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
The New Group_March 2020 Gala_Ronald Peet_HR.jpg
Ronald Peet Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
The New Group_March 2020 Gala_Amy G. Rudnick and Michael Zeldin_HR.jpg
Amy G. Rudnick and Michael Zeldin Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
The New Group_March 2020 Gala_Sammi Katz, David Milch, and Abby Merrill_HR.jpg
Sammi Katz, David Milch, and Abby Merrill Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
The New Group_March 2020 Gala_Jamie Mohamdein_HR.jpg
Jamie Mohamdein Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
The New Group_March 2020 Gala_Michelle Trotter_HR.jpg
Michelle Trotter Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Benefits and Galas
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.