Inside the New Group Gala Honoring Erica Schmidt and Peter Dinklage

The evening, which celebrated the company's 25th anniversary, also honored Board President Abby Merrill.

Off-Broadway's New Group celebrated its annual gala at Guastavino’s in New York City March 9. The evening honored Abby Merrill, president of the Board, and the wife-and-husband creative team of Erica Schmidt and Peter Dinklage (Schmidt wrote and directed The New Group's recent adaptation of Cyrano in which Dinklage starred).

Hosted by Tarik Trotter, the gala featured performances by Amanda Green, Ethan Hawke, Dana Lynn, Levon Thurman-Hawke, Trotter, Stro Elliot, and Suzanne Vega; with appearances by Jasmine Cephas Jones, Cynthia Nixon, Jonathan Marc Sherman, and more.

The New Group’s annual gala is the organization's largest fundraising event of the year. Contributions benefit all of The New Group's programs, including its Off-Broadway season, education programs, and New Group/New Works, its new play and musical development program.