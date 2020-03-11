Inside the Off-Broadway Opening of 72 Miles to Go... at Roundabout

Opening Night Photos   Inside the Off-Broadway Opening of 72 Miles to Go... at Roundabout
By Nathan Skethway
Mar 11, 2020
The world premiere from the writer of Alligator and The Americans opened at Roundabout Theatre Company March 10.
Roundabout Theatre Company celebrated the official opening of its latest world premiere, Hilary Bettis' 72 Miles to Go... in the Laura Pels Theatre March 10.

Directed by Jo Bonney (Cost of Living), 72 Miles to Go... follows a family (the mother is deported from her home while her husband and children continue living in Arizona) over the course of several years. The cast is made up of Maria Elena Ramirez as Anita, Triney Sandoval as Billy, Tyler Alvarez as Aaron, Jacqueline Guillén as Eva, and Bobby Moreno as Christian.

READ: After a Hit With FX’s The Americans, Hilary Bettis Is Back in Theatre

The Roundabout production features set design by Rachel Hauck, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Lap Chi Chu, and sound design by Elisheba Ittoop.

11 PHOTOS
72 Miles to Go_Roundabout Theatre Company_Off-Broadway_2020_Opening Night_Bobby Moreno and Hilary Bettis_HR.jpg
Bobby Moreno and Hilary Bettis Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
72 Miles to Go_Roundabout Theatre Company_Off-Broadway_2020_Opening Night_Jo Bonney and Hilary Bettis_HR.jpg
Jo Bonney and Hilary Bettis Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
72 Miles to Go_Roundabout Theatre Company_Off-Broadway_2020_Opening Night_Hilary Bettis_HR.jpg
Hilary Bettis Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
72 Miles to Go_Roundabout Theatre Company_Off-Broadway_2020_Opening Night_Tyler Alvarez_HR.jpg
Tyler Alvarez Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
72 Miles to Go_Roundabout Theatre Company_Off-Broadway_2020_Opening Night_Bobby Moreno_HR.jpg
Bobby Moreno Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
72 Miles to Go_Roundabout Theatre Company_Off-Broadway_2020_Opening Night_Jacqueline Guillen_HR.jpg
Jacqueline Guillen Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
72 Miles to Go_Roundabout Theatre Company_Off-Broadway_2020_Opening Night_Maria Elena Ramirez_HR.jpg
Maria Elena Ramirez Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
72 Miles to Go_Roundabout Theatre Company_Off-Broadway_2020_Opening Night_Triney Sandoval_HR.jpg
Triney Sandoval Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
