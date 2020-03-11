Inside the Off-Broadway Opening of 72 Miles to Go... at Roundabout

The world premiere from the writer of Alligator and The Americans opened at Roundabout Theatre Company March 10.

Roundabout Theatre Company celebrated the official opening of its latest world premiere, Hilary Bettis' 72 Miles to Go... in the Laura Pels Theatre March 10.

Directed by Jo Bonney (Cost of Living), 72 Miles to Go... follows a family (the mother is deported from her home while her husband and children continue living in Arizona) over the course of several years. The cast is made up of Maria Elena Ramirez as Anita, Triney Sandoval as Billy, Tyler Alvarez as Aaron, Jacqueline Guillén as Eva, and Bobby Moreno as Christian.

The Roundabout production features set design by Rachel Hauck, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Lap Chi Chu, and sound design by Elisheba Ittoop.

