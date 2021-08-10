Inside the World Premiere of The Show Must Go On With Ariana DeBose, Ali Ewoldt, and More

The documentary by Dori Berinstein and Sammi Cannold premiered with a one-night-only fundraiser benefiting The Actors Fund at the Majestic Theatre.

The Show Must Go On, a new documentary by Dori Berinstein and Sammi Cannold, premiered August 9 with a one-night-only fundraiser benefiting The Actors Fund at the Majestic Theatre. To commemorate the occasion, Ariana DeBose, Ali Ewoldt, and more performed on the famed Phantom of the Opera stage before the film was screened for an in-person audience. The documentary follows the companies of two productions in South Korea—the world tour of The Phantom of the Opera and the South Korean tour of Cats—as they pushed forward safely during the pandemic when the rest of the industry had shut down worldwide. The film also follows Andrew Lloyd Webber in the U.K. as he uses the South Korean companies' model in his fight for the future of theatre in the West End. The film is produced by co-directors Cannold and Berinstein, along with WYSIWYG Studios, CEO Kwan-Woo Park, and Elizabeth Armstrong.

