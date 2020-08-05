Instagram Launches Reels For Short, Entertaining Video Creation

The new functionality lets theatrelovers show off their creativity and their passion for musicals.

As we enter the sixth month of the Broadway shutdown, theatre fans and artists alike are finding new and creative ways to create content.

Enter: Instagram Reels! The new functionality in the Instagram app allows users "to create and discover short, entertaining videos." It’s the informality and quickness of Instagram Stories meets the presentation of the IGTV and the main grid.

You can choose from Instagram’s library of audio and show off how well you know A Chorus Line choreography, or you can upload original audio and share your vocal chops. On top of all of that, you can integrate Instagram’s already-existing tools, like the AR effects, GIFs, and text. Videos can only be 15 seconds, but creativity loves constraints, right?

As a launch partner, Playbill has kicked off with some need-to-know content during this time of quarantine: five filmed musicals you can watch at home. You can watch it here. Stay tuned for more content and special announcements from our Reels page. We can’t wait to see what theatre content will take center stage. Places!

You can learn more about Reels on Instagram’s blog.

