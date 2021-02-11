Interactive Dating Game Show Tap That Goes Broadway February 11

The Valentine's Day edition will feature Broadway's Angel Reed in the Singles Chair.

Kick off Valentine’s Weekend with a Broadway-infused edition of Tap That. Playbill Social Selects and Face Off Unlimited have partnered to present a special episode of the interactive dating game, featuring prizes from The Playbill Store and a possible love match for Broadway performer Angel Reed. Tune in February 11 at 8 PM ET to the technology driven dating show where the voting audience makes the match in real time.

Angel Reed (Rock of Ages) will be in the Singles Chair with three candidates vying for a virtual date. The trio of suitors will interact with Reed virtually in a dating game that involves singing, dancing, and more. The audience will have the opportunity to not only choose the best dating pick but also win prizes, sponsored by Marseille Restaurant and the Playbill Store.

Join host Emily McNamara (NEWSical The Musical, The Awesome 80’s Prom) for a ridiculous evening of matchmaking. Click here for tickets.

Looking for more digital theatre experiences? Check out all Playbill Social Selects has to offer on Playbill.com.