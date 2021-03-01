Interactive Virtual Theatre Experiences in March 2021: London West End Tour, Jennifer Tepper’s Broadway History, More

A full roster of digital events presented by Social Selects this month.

This month, Playbill is taking a trip to London, and you’re invited with no plane ticket required! Join tour guide and performer Neil Maxfield as he takes us on a virtual exploration of the West End, stopping at theatres like Drury Lane, the Coliseum, Wyndham’s, and more. This month, there’s two tour dates available— March 7 and March 21 —each one exploring different venues.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Playbill Experiences in March, however.

Another brand-new entry to the catalog of experiences is Jennifer Ashley Tepper’s Untold Broadway Stories of Broadway. Join author and historian Tepper on a virtual adventure through the secret history of our beloved Broadway theaters. First up on March 16 is an exploration of “The Fallen Five,” a quintet of theatres torn down in the early ‘80s. Later, Tepper takes audiences through the St. James Theatre March 30 .

Elsewhere, Broadway Up Close’s Tim Dolan returns this month with another round of drinks during a virtual Broadway Bar Crawl March 17 . Things get spooky March 31 when Dolan presents his Ghostlight Tour.

If you missed out on last month's female-powered producing 101 seminar, check out The Business of Broadway March 18 . Additional events include an ‘80’s-themed Broadway Murder Mystery March 4 and another trivia night March 11 . Want to start planning for April? Tickets are already available for the virtual revival of Amour, beginning April 2 .