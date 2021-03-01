Interactive Virtual Theatre Experiences in March 2021: London West End Tour, Jennifer Tepper’s Broadway History, More

This month, Playbill is taking a trip to London, and you’re invited with no plane ticket required! Join tour guide and performer Neil Maxfield as he takes us on a virtual exploration of the West End, stopping at theatres like Drury Lane, the Coliseum, Wyndham’s, and more. This month, there’s two tour dates available—March 7 and March 21—each one exploring different venues.
That’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Playbill Experiences in March, however.
Another brand-new entry to the catalog of experiences is Jennifer Ashley Tepper’s Untold Broadway Stories of Broadway. Join author and historian Tepper on a virtual adventure through the secret history of our beloved Broadway theaters. First up on March 16 is an exploration of “The Fallen Five,” a quintet of theatres torn down in the early ‘80s. Later, Tepper takes audiences through the St. James Theatre March 30.
Elsewhere, Broadway Up Close’s Tim Dolan returns this month with another round of drinks during a virtual Broadway Bar Crawl March 17. Things get spooky March 31 when Dolan presents his Ghostlight Tour.
If you missed out on last month's female-powered producing 101 seminar, check out The Business of Broadway March 18. Additional events include an ‘80’s-themed Broadway Murder Mystery March 4 and another trivia night March 11. Want to start planning for April? Tickets are already available for the virtual revival of Amour, beginning April 2.
For a full listing of digital theatre experiences, visit Playbill.com.