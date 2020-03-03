Intimate Production of Baby, Starring Tony Winner Alice Ripley, Will Return Off-Broadway

Performances will begin April 17 at Theatrelab.

Baby, starring Tony winner Alice Ripley (Next to Normal) as Arlene, will return Off-Broadway after a 2019 engagement to play the 60-seat loft at Theatrelab. Performances begin April 17 for a limited engagement through May 10.

Directed and choreographed by Ethan Paulini, the Out of the Box Theatrics production will officially open April 27.

Ripley will be joined by Elizabeth Flemming (OOTB’s You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, The Owl and the Pussycat) as Lizzie, Robert H. Fowler (The Producers, Beauty and the Beast) as Alan, Gabrielle McClinton (Pippin, Chicago) as Nicki, Drama Desk nominee Evan Ruggiero (Bastard Jones, The Toxic Avenger) as Danny, Christina Sajous (SpongeBob SquarePants, American Idiot) as Pam, and ensemble members Marisa Kirby, Sy Chounchaisit, and Jorge Donoso.

With a book by Sybille Pearson, music by David Shire, and lyrics by Richard Maltby, Jr., Baby follows three couples on a university campus dealing with pregnancy and parenthood: two college students at the beginning of their adult lives; 30-somethings having trouble conceiving; and middle-aged parents, previously looking forward to an empty nest when an unexpected night of passion lands them back where they started. In this version of Baby, the middle couple is a same-sex partnership.

The staging also has music direction by Cody Dry, production design by Rien Schlecht, lighting design by Scout Hough, and sound design by Alan Waters. The stage manager is Kara Procell, the assistant stage manager is Egyptt Dixon, and the associate producers are Tina Scarlano and Colleen Cook.

For tickets visit OOTBTheatrics.com.

