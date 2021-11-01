Irish Arts Center Announces Slate of Inaugural Programming in New Home

The New York City arts and cultural center will open its new $60 million facility in December.

Irish Arts Center, a multidisciplinary cultural institution for Irish and Irish American artists, will open its new home in December with a newly annoucned roster of theatre, dance, music, and visual art programming. The new 21,700 square foot facility is located at 726 11th Avenue, adjacent to IAC's current home.

IAC acquired the new space, once Cybert Tire, from the city in 2007, and began a decade of fundraising for the new venue. The $60 million dollar transformation will feature a flexible performance space designed by Davis Brody Bond with theatre design firm Fisher Dachs Associates and acoustic design by Jaffe Holden Acoustics, as well as a new studio for classes, a library, patron lounge, and atrium.

“The new Irish Arts Center is a dream realized and a tribute to the broad coalition of people in New York and Ireland who have brought it to life, at a time when we so eagerly need a place to come together with inspiration and hope," said Irish Arts Center Executive Director Aidan Connolly. "But it’s only the beginning. Our opening season is a statement of promise and possibility. We invite artists and audiences of all backgrounds to see themselves in this welcoming new home.”

The theatrical season at the new Irish Arts Center begins with Camille O'Sullivan's Where Are We Now?, an evening of music from the Cork-born Irish-French cabaret performer, running December 4–31. The season continues in 2022 with Enda Walsh's The Same, starring sisters and celebrated Irish theatre actors Eileen and Catherine Walsh; Good Vibrations: A Punk Rock Musical, a co-production with Lyric Theatre Belfast about punk legend Terri Hooley; and Chekhov's First Play, a deconstruction of Chekhov's Platonov from the Irish experimental theatre company Dead Centre.

In addition to theatrical programming, the Irish Arts Center season also includes a slate of contemporary dance from artists Oona Doherty, Mufutau Yusuf, Seán Curran, and Darrah Carr; and live music from artists including Martin Hayes, Ye Vagabonds, Anna Mieke, and Pillow Queens. IAC will also host several film screenings, visual art installations, and literary events.