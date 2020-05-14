Irish Rep Adds Two More Performances of Virtual Molly Sweeney

Stars of the 2011 production, Geraldine Hughes and Ciarán O’Reilly, are joined by Paul O’Brien in the free online performance.

Irish Repertory Theatre has added two more performances of its free virtual run of Brian Friel's Molly Sweeney. Originally scheduled to run through May 15, the online performances will now conclude May 16 (there is another added show on May 15 at 3 PM ET).

Directed by Artistic Director Charlotte Moore, Molly Sweeney began streaming on Irish Rep's website May 12 as part of the theatre's newly launched A Performance on Screen series. The production reunites two of the stars from the theatre's acclaimed 2011 staging of the play: Geraldine Hughes and Ciarán O’Reilly, as Molly and Frank respectively. They are joined by Paul O’Brien as Mr. Rice.

In Molly Sweeney, a woman, blind since infancy, is urged by her husband and doctor to get an operation that will change her life forever.

To view the performance, audience members must register at IrishRep.org for one of the performance dates (all times are ET). A link will be sent to all registrants two hours before the performance begins; and while access to the performance is free, there is a suggested donation of $25.

Additional digital programming for Irish Rep's Performance on Screen series will be announced at a later date. The theatre's 2011 production of Molly Sweeney featured Jonathan Hogan as Mr. Rice.

