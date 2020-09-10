Irish Rep Announces Virtual 2020 Fall Season Programming

Among the highlights are the Carol Kane-directed Belfast Blues and Bill Irwin’s On Beckett / In Screen.

The Irish Repertory Theatre will present a slate of online programming this fall with a number of theatre favorites taking part, including Carol Kane and Bill Irwin.

The season kicks off September 22–27 with a recording of Geraldine Hughes’ solo show Belfast Blues, directed by Broadway alum and Emmy winner Kane. The production was filmed last year at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Up next is Give Me Your Hand October 13–18. The piece features poems by Paul Durcan, as Dermot Crowley and Dearbhla Molloy take audiences on a virtual stroll through the National Gallery in London. Jamie Beamish directs.

A digital revival of Eugene O’Neill’s A Touch of the Poet follows October 27–November 1. Directed by Ciarán O’Reilly, the cast and creative team from Irish Rep’s planned 2020 production, postponed due to COVID-19, reunited over Zoom to re-imagine the play for a virtual audience.

Tony winner Irwin (Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?) then presents On Beckett / In Screen November 17–22. In this piece, adapted from his 2018 solo show, Irwin explores a performer’s relationship to Beckett in the time of COVID.

Finally, the season closes out in December with A Child’s Christmas in Wales in Concert, written by Dylan Thomas, adapted and directed by Charlotte Moore, with music direction by John Bell. An exact schedule for this production will be announced at a later date.

The fall season will also include three special events: Gregory Harrington: A Concert from the Irish Rep Stage September 17, A Beggar Upon Horseback / A Beggar on Foot November 9–10, and Plaguey Hill: A New Work by Paul Muldoon December 1.