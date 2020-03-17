Irish Rep Launches The Show Must Go Online Featuring Melissa Errico and More

See Errico perform "Look to The Rainbow" from Finian's Rainbow as part of the new online initiative.

Irish Repertory Theatre launches The Show Must Go Online, a new digital series created by the Off-Broadway theatre and Michael Mellamphy featuring Irish Rep company members. Kicking off at 3 PM on March 17, St. Patrick’s Day, the series features homemade videos of songs, poems and monologues from Irish and Irish American plays, poets, and musicians.

The move to online programming is one of many in the industry as theatres, concert venues, and other cultural hubs temporarily close their doors in response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Among the first to share recorded performances as part of The Show Must Go Online are Melissa Errico, Mellamphy and Irish Rep founders Charlotte Moore and Ciaran O'Reilly.

All videos will be shared on various social media platforms (follow the hashtag #TheShowMustGoOnline) and posted on Irish Rep’s website at irishrep.org/theshowmustgoonline .

Videos will continue to role out in the upcoming weeks. See Errico perform "Look to The Rainbow" from Finian's Rainbow as part of the new online initiative, below.





