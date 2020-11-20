Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn Airs on PBS November 20

The musical stars Bryce Pinkham, Megan Lawrence, Corbin Bleu, and more.

Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn broadcasts November 20 (check local listings) on PBS as part of the network’s Great Performances’ “Broadway’s Best” series. The musical stars Tony Award nominees Bryce Pinkham and Megan Lawrence, Corbin Bleu, Lora Lee Gayer, Danny Rutigliano, and Megan Sikora.

The musical opened October 6, 2016, at Studio 54. Featuring music and lyrics by Irving Berlin, a new book by Gordon Greenberg and Chad Hodge, and inspired by the 1942 Academy Award-winning film of the same title, Holiday Inn tells the story of Jim, who leaves the bright lights of show business behind to settle down on his farmhouse in Connecticut—but life just isn’t the same without a bit of song and dance.

Jim’s luck takes a spectacular turn when he meets Linda, a spirited schoolteacher with talent to spare. Together they turn the farmhouse into a fabulous inn with sensational performances to celebrate each holiday, from Thanksgiving to the Fourth of July. But when Jim’s best friend, Ted, tries to lure Linda away to be his new dance partner in Hollywood, will Jim be able to salvage his latest chance at love?

Flip through our online Playbill program from a May 2020 live watch party—including full song and cast lists, production photos, videos, and more—by clicking here. This special program was created using PLAYBILLder, the online build-your-own Playbill program platform.

