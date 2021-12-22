Is There Still Sex in the City? Cancels Remainder of Run as Candace Bushnell Tests Positive for COVID-19

Bushnell wrote and starred in the solo show, which opened December 7.

Is There Still Sex in the City?, the solo show written by and starring Candace Bushnell, has canceled the remainder of its run at Off-Broadway’s Daryl Roth Theatre. The writer-performer tested positive for COVID-19 December 21, shortly before she was scheduled to take the stage. The production played its final performance December 19; it was slated to run through February 6, 2022.

Producer Marc Johnston says a national tour is in the works, with future plans involving engagements in Europe, Asia, and Australia. “We look forward to bringing the production back to New York at a safer time,” he says, “as well as sending Candace around the world to tell the true story of the OG Carrie Bradshaw when it is safe to do so.”

Lorin Lortarro (choreographer of Waitress and Mrs. Doubtfire) helmed the show, which introduced audiences to the writer whose column and book became the basis for HBO’s mega-popular Sex and the City. Bushnell charts her arrival in NYC as a young singleton to the creation of the hit franchise, then finding herself single again in her 50s.

Is There Still Sex in the City? premiered earlier this year at Bucks County Playhouse. The production featured a scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by Lisa Zinni, lighting design by Travis McHale, sound design by Sadah Espii Proctor, and projection design by Caite Hevner.