Is This A Room and Dana H. Extend Broadway Runs

Due to renewed support following an early closing announcement, the plays will now run an additional two weeks.

Is This A Room and Dana H., two plays running in repertory at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre, will live a little longer. The productions recently announced an early closure, but due to renewed demand and audience support, the runs will extend two weeks. Is This A Room will now play through November 27, and Dana H. will now run through November 28.

The productions announced the extension from the stage of the Lyceum Theatre following the November 3 evening performance of Is This A Room, with both casts and creative teams present.

“We are completely overwhelmed by the response to our closing announcement,” said producers Sally Horchow, Dori Berinstein and Matt Ross. “The shows have been playing to the packed houses they deserve, and we are so happy to be able to keep this run going for another two weeks. We hope audiences will continue to come out and experience these two extraordinary plays for themselves.”

Is This A Room is director Tina Satter's interpretation of the transcript of the FBI interrogation of former Air Force intelligence specialist and government whistleblower Reality Winner. It stars Emily Davis as Winner, along with Becca Blackwell, Will Cobbs, and Pete Simpson, and understudies Duane Cooper and Katherine Romans. It opened on Broadway October 11.

Lucas Hnath's Dana H., detailing his mother's real-life kidnapping, stars Deirdre O'Connell in the title role with Jordan Baker serving as understudy. The play opened October 17 under the direction of Les Waters.

The two documentary-style plays both ran as part of the Vineyard Theatre's 2019 Off-Broadway season.