Is This A Room and Dana H. Will Close Early on Broadway

The two documentary-style plays are currently running in repertory at the Lyceum Theatre.

Two Broadway shows playing in repertory at the Lyceum Theatre will close earlier than anticipated. Dana H. will play its final performance November 13 while Is This A Room will conclude its run November 14. Both shows made their way to the Main Stem after having Off-Broadway runs at the Vineyard Theatre prior to the COVID-19 shutdown. They were originally scheduled to play through January 16, 2022.

“We are so proud that these two extraordinary, groundbreaking plays have had a chance to receive Broadway life and the celebration they deserve,” said the show’s producers in a statement. “Each of these plays expands the definition of what a Broadway play can be in thrilling and innovative ways. While we would’ve loved to run through our original end date, we recognize that we are in a challenging landscape for live performance and we’re grateful to have had a chance to share this work.”

Is This A Room, conceived and directed by Tina Satter, opened October 11. Emily Davis stars as former Air Force intelligence specialist Reality Winner who faces intense questioning from the FBI. Becca Blackwell, Will Cobbs, and Pete Simpson round out the cast, with Duane Cooper and Katherine Romans serving as understudies.