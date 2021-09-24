Is This a Room Begins Broadway Previews September 24

The play stars Emily Davis as former Air Force intelligence specialist Reality Winner during her FBI investigation.

Is This a Room, the theatrical thriller about the FBI investigation of former Air Force intelligence specialist Reality Winner, begins previews at the Lyceum Theatre ahead of an October 11 opening.

Tina Satter conceived and directs the play, constructed from the transcripts of Winner's FBI interrogation. Emily Davis stars as Winner, who was charged for leaking evidence of Russian interference in U.S. elections. Becca Blackwell, Will Cobbs, and Pete Simpson round out the cast, with Duane Cooper and Katherine Romans serving as understudies.

The play features scenic design by Parker Lutz, costume design by Enver Chakartash, lighting design by Thomas Dunn, sound design by Lee Kinney and Sanae Yamada, original music by Yamada, and puppet design by Amanda Villalobos.

Following a week of previews, Is This a Room will run in repertory with Dana H., Lucas Hnath's play about his mother's kidnapping as told in her own words, which begins previews October 1 with Deirdre O'Connell starring. Both plays debuted as part of Vineyard Theatre’s 2019-2020 season.

The Broadway productions of Is This A Room and Dana H. are produced by Dori Berinstein, Sally Horchow, Matt Ross, Una Jackman & Jay Alix, Elizabeth Armstrong, Jane Dubin, Horchow Family Productions, Thomas Kail, Corinne Nevinny & Victoria Nevinny, Plate Spinner Productions, Bill Prady, Rocco Productions, Craig Balsam, Randy Best, Diamond Dog Entertainment, Gould Family, David Lyons, Richard Phillips, ZKM Media, and The Shubert Organization. Ayanna Prescod is associate producer.