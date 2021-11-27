Is This A Room Ends Broadway Run November 27

The play, constructed from the transcript of Reality Winner's FBI interrogation, opened at the Lyceum Theatre October 11.

Is This A Room, the theatrical thriller about the FBI investigation of former Air Force intelligence specialist Reality Winner, closes on Broadway November 27. The play began previews September 24 and officially opened October 11 at the Lyceum Theatre.

Is This A Room ran in repertory with Dana H., Lucas Hnath's play about his mother's kidnapping as told in her own words, which opened October 17 with Deirdre O'Connell starring. Both plays announced an early closure for mid-November, but strong ticket sales warranted a two-week extension. Dana H. will play its final performance November 28.

Is This A Room was conceived and directed by Tina Satter, artistic director of the downtown theatre company Half Straddle, and was constructed from the transcripts of Winner's FBI interrogation. Emily Davis stars as Winner, who was charged for leaking evidence of Russian interference in U.S. elections. Becca Blackwell, Will Cobbs, and Pete Simpson rounded out the cast, with Duane Cooper and Katherine Romans serving as understudies.

The play featured scenic design by Parker Lutz, costume design by Enver Chakartash, lighting design by Thomas Dunn, sound design by Lee Kinney and Sanae Yamada, original music by Yamada, and puppet design by Amanda Villalobos.

Is This A Room was produced on Broadway by Dori Berinstein, Sally Horchow, Matt Ross, Una Jackman & Jay Alix, Elizabeth Armstrong, Jane Dubin, Horchow Family Productions, Thomas Kail, Corinne Nevinny & Victoria Nevinny, Plate Spinner Productions, Bill Prady, Rocco Productions, Craig Balsam, Randy Best, Diamond Dog Entertainment, Gould Family, David Lyons, Richard Phillips, Alan Seales, ZKM Media, and The Shubert Organization. Eric Emauni, Jacqueline Flores, Miranda Gohh, Naomi Horibe, Rob Laqui, Ayanna Prescod, and Bria Woodyard are associate producers.

Is This A Room and Dana H. were both part of the Vineyard Theatre's 2019-2020 Off-Broadway season.