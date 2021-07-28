Isaac Powell Joins Sex and the City Revival And Just Like That...

The Broadway star will play a student at FIT.

Broadway alum Isaac Powell has joined the cast of the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That..., playing a series regular opposite Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis. Deadline reports Powell will play George, a student at the Fashion Institute of Technology who refuses to play by gender and industry norms. As previously announced, the cast also includes Tony winner Sara Ramirez. Rounding out the cast, so far, are Cathy Ang, Sarita Choudhury, Cree Cicchino, Niall Cunningham, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, and Alexa Swinton. The series began filming earlier this summer in (where else?) New York City. Powell was most recently seen on stage as Tony in the Broadway revival of West Side Story, which has not announced a return date yet following the coronavirus shutdown. His other credits include Once Upon This Island. He'll next be seen on screen in the movie adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen.

