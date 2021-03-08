Italian Verisomo the Focus of the Metropolitan Opera's Latest Streaming Lineup

Catch free performances of Tosca, Manon Lescaut, and more.

The Metropolitan Opera continues its offering of free streams with a week dedicated to Italian verismo dramas. Up first: Puccini’s Manon Lescaut. The composer’s epic Tosca, starring Sonya Yoncheva in the title role, rounds out the week, with such works as Cilea’s Adriana Lecouvreur and Giordano’s Andrea Chénier in between.

Next week will mark the anniversary of the Met kicking off its free streaming initiative; the program began March 16 with Elīna Garanča as Carmen. Over the months, the institution has continued to spotlight past performances in themed weeks centered around various star singers, genres, and operatic themes.

The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each. Check out this week's complete schedule below.

March 8: Puccini’s Manon Lescaut

Starring Renata Scotto, Plácido Domingo, Pablo Elvira, and Renato Capecchi, conducted by James Levine. Production by Gian Carlo Menotti. Originally broadcast March 29, 1980.

March 9: Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana and Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci

Starring Eva-Maria Westbroek, Jane Bunnell, Marcelo Álvarez, and George Gagnidze; Patricia Racette, Marcelo Álvarez, George Gagnidze, and Lucas Meachem, conducted by Fabio Luisi. Production by Sir David McVicar. Originally broadcast April 25, 2015.

March 10: Cilea’s Adriana Lecouvreur

Starring Anna Netrebko, Anita Rachvelishvili, Piotr Beczała, and Ambrogio Maestri, conducted by Gianandrea Noseda. Production by Sir David McVicar. Originally broadcast January 12, 2019.

March 11: Zandonai’s Francesca da Rimini

Starring Eva-Maria Westbroek, Marcello Giordani, Robert Brubaker, and Mark Delavan, conducted by Marco Armiliato. Production by Piero Faggioni. Originally broadcast March 16, 2013.

March 12: Giordano’s Fedora

Starring Mirella Freni, Ainhoa Arteta, Plácido Domingo, Dwayne Croft, and Jean-Yves Thibaudet, conducted by Roberto Abbado. Production by Beppe De Tomasi. Originally broadcast April 26, 1997.

March 13: Giordano’s Andrea Chénier

Starring Maria Guleghina, Wendy White, Stephanie Blythe, Luciano Pavarotti, and Juan Pons, conducted by James Levine. Production by Nicolas Joël. Originally broadcast October 15, 1996.