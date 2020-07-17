Ithaca College and Syracuse University Join Us Live to Talk College Theatre Auditions

Faculty from the two college theatre programs are taking your questions at 1PM ET.

Faculty from theatre programs at Ithaca College and Syracuse University will go live on Playbill July 17 to answer your questions about their specialized college theatre experiences, audition tips, and more. Watch the broadcast above from 1 PM ET.

To submit a question, click here.

Notable alumni of the New York State theatre schools include Aaron Tveit, Kerry Butler, Matt Cavanaugh, Jeremy Jordan, and Ben Fankhauser (from IC); and Taye Diggs, Vanessa Williams, Peter Falk, Frank Langella, and Tom Everett Scott (from SU).

The talk is part of Playbill and The Growing Studio's new weekly series College Theatre Auditions. Each Friday at 1PM ET, faculty from the top college theatre programs nationwide will join us for an hour-long live interview on Playbill.com and Playbill's YouTube channel and Facebook page.

If you're a high school student looking to get a degree in theatre, this is a chance to demystify the college audition process, find out what to expect from a college theatre experience, and to get to know the top schools and their faculty before making decisions on where to apply.

Interviews will be available to watch on demand after the live streams at Playbill.com/CollegeThatreAuditions.

Additional schools coming up on College Theatre Auditions include Marymount Manhattan College and Manhattan School of Music (July 24), Florida State University and AMDA College of the Performing Arts (July 31), University of North Carolina and Virginia Commonwealth University (August 7), and Penn State University and Temple University (August 14).

