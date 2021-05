It's a Puzzlement! Tease Your Brain With These Broadway Rebuses

How many of these Broadway-themed puzzles can you solve?

A rebus is a puzzle that uses pictures, symbols, or letters to represent words or parts of words that, when combined, spell out a well-known phrase. We’ve made a few Broadway-themed rebus riddles for you to solve, like in the example above. Scroll through and see how many you can guess!