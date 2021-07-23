It's Anything Goes as Sutton Foster Reprises Tony-Winning Role July 23 at London's Barbican

Kathleen Marshall directs and choreographs the production of the Cole Porter classic.

Sutton Foster, who won a Tony Award as Reno Sweeney in the 2011 Broadway revival of Anything Goes, steps into the role again in her West End debut. Performances begin July 23 at London’s Barbican Theatre.

Directed and choreographed by Tony winner Kathleen Marshall—who helmed the 2011 Broadway revival of the Cole Porter musical—the limited run will officially open August 4 and continue through October 17. It was previously announced that Foster replaced Megan Mullally, who withdrew from the show due to an injury.

Foster, who is making her West End debut, stars alongside Tony and Olivier winner Robert Lindsay as Moonface Martin, Felicity Kendal as Evangeline Harcourt, Gary Wilmot as Elisha Whitney, Samuel Edwards as Billy Crocker, Nicole-Lily Baisden as Hope Harcourt, Haydn Oakley as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, and Carly Mercedes Dyer as Erm.

The company also includes Jon Chew, Clive Hayward, Alistair So, Marc Akinfolarin, Simon Anthony, Georgie Ashford, Vivien Carter, Natalie Chua, Eamonn Cox, Jordan Crouch, Frances Dee, Charlene Ford, Selina Hamilton, Maddie Harper, Michael Lin, Robbie McMillan, Tom Partridge, Jack Wilcox, Alexandra Wright, George Beet, Gabrielle Cocca, Emily Ormiston, and Liam Wrate.

Foster said in an earlier statement, "I have been looking forward to performing on the West End for a long time, and I am thrilled to be making my debut by revisiting the iconic role of Reno Sweeney. I am so excited to get back on stage and feel grateful to be a part of welcoming London audiences back to the theatres this summer. I am looking forward to working again with Kathleen Marshall, Robert Lindsay, Felicity Kendal, Gary Wilmot, and the whole London company on this new production of this beloved musical.”

Foster is also scheduled to star opposite Hugh Jackman in the upcoming Broadway revival of The Music Man.

The Barbican production also has set design by Derek McLane, costume design by Jon Morrell, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Jonathan Deans, and music supervision by Stephen Ridley.

The aforementioned Broadway revival of Anything Goes, from Roundabout Theatre Company, ended its run July 8, 2012, after more than 500 performances at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Marshall earned the Best Choreography Tony for her work on the production, which won the 2011 Best Musical Revival Tony.

The 1934 musical has songs by Porter and a libretto by Timothy Crouse and John Weidman, who drew on the original depression-era script (by P.G. Wodehouse & Guy Bolton and Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse) for this version of the show, which debuted at the Vivian Beaumont in 1987 starring Tony winner Patti LuPone. That production won the Tony for Best Revival as well.

Set aboard a transatlantic ocean liner, the show features "You're the Top," "Blow, Gabriel, Blow," "It's De-Lovely," "I Get a Kick Out of You," and the toe-tapping title song, among others.

