It’s Disney’s 2020 Women’s Day on Broadway March 10

The third annual event, presented by Disney on Broadway, will feature a keynote address by Hillary Clinton.

In celebration of the recent International Women’s Day, Disney on Broadway presents the third annual Women’s Day on Broadway March 10 at the New Amsterdam Theatre. This year's event, which begins at 1 PM, is subtitled “The Decade Ahead and How Women Will Shape It.”

Following its launch in 2018, the free event aims to engage attendees of all gender identities in a day of open dialogue about gender equality in the theatre industry and beyond, inspiring each to drive change and make an impact. In an effort to remain inclusive and intersectional, Women’s Day on Broadway invites professionals of all gender identities and expressions working in entertainment and those interested in the topic to attend.

Tony winner Celia Keenan-Bolger and Mandy Gonzalez co-host the afternoon, which continues through 4 PM and concludes with Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton delivering the keynote address.

The event kicks off with opening remarks from Tony-winning director Diane Paulus (Jagged Little Pill) followed by the first panel “Spotlighting Marquee Women,” moderated by PIX 11’s Tamsen Fadal. The panel provides perspective from the creative forces behind this season’s Broadway shows and includes Linda Cho (costume designer, Grand Horizons and The Great Society), Lucy Moss (co-writer and co-director, Six), Elizabeth Stanley (actor, Jagged Little Pill), and Sonya Tayeh (choreographer, Moulin Rouge! and Sing Street).

“Reshaping Your Story” will feature insight from women in the industry who have decided to pivot their professions due to personal decisions or circumstances beyond their control. Kristin Caskey (executive vice president of Content and Creative, Ambassador Theatre Group) moderates, and panelists include Tracy Geltman (CEO, Stacey Mindich Productions), Leslie Papa (president, Vivacity Media Group), Beth Williams (producer, Grove Entertainment), and Schele Williams (director, the upcoming Aida North American Tour).

Editor Diep Tran will moderate “Far From Finished,” featuring Renee Blinkwolt (managing director, Ars Nova), Lisa McNulty (producing artistic director, Women’s Project Theater), Katori Hall (book writer, Tina), and Tony-winning actor LaChanze (The Color Purple). This conversation focuses on the challenges women face in the theatre industry and some of the solutions they or their organizations have implemented to help fix them.

A career coaching exercise with executive coach Elaine Davidson will follow.



