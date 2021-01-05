It's Game Night Again on Stars in the House January 5, With BD Wong, Patti Murin, Colin Donnell

It's Game Night Again on Stars in the House January 5, With BD Wong, Patti Murin, Colin Donnell
By Andrew Gans
Jan 05, 2021
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, presents another celeb-filled game night January 5.

Guests include Tony winner BD Wong, Patti Murin, and Colin Donnell. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—now streaming Tuesday-Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

