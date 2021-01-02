It's Game Night Again on Stars in the House January 2

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley host the daily series.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, presents a game night January 2.

Watch the stream, featuring a host of surprise guests, above beginning at 8 PM ET.

The stream benefits Rudetsky and Wesley's non-profit organization Your Kids, Our Kids "to help pay our staff so we can continue well into 2021 until Broadway reopens," says Wesley. "This ensures that every penny donated to Stars in the House goes to the Actors Fund."

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

