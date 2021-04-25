It’s Showtime: Take a Look Back at Beetlejuice’s Journey to Broadway

By Marc J. Franklin
Apr 25, 2021
 
The Tony-nominated musical opened at the Winter Garden Theatre April 25, 2019.
Sophia Anne Caruso and Alex Brightman Marc J. Franklin

Following an out-of-town tryout at D.C.’s National Theatre, the musical adaptation of Beetlejuice opened at the Winter Garden Theatre April 25, 2019. Directed by Alex Timbers with choreography by Connor Gallagher, the production played 27 previews and 364 performances, earning eight Tony Award nominations including Best Musical. Though originally scheduled to close June 7, 2020 after the Scott Rudin-revival of The Music Man secured the theatre, Beetlejuice marked its last performance March 10 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on Tim Burton’s 1988 film, Beetlejuice tells the story of what happens when the Deetz family moves into a house haunted by degenerate demon from the underworld. The musical featured music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect and book by Scott Brown.

Beetlejuice at D.C.'s National Theatre
Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso in Beetlejuice at D.C.'s National Theatre Matthew Murphy
Sophia Anne Caruso in Beetlejuice at D.C.'s National Theatre Matthew Murphy
Sophia Anne Caruso, Rob McClure, and Kerry Butler in Beetlejuice at D.C.'s National Theatre Matthew Murphy
Leslie Kritzer and Adam Dannheisser in Beetlejuice at D.C.'s National Theatre Matthew Murphy
Beetlejuice at the Winter Garden Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Beetlejuice at the Winter Garden Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Alex Timbers gives the press a preview of Beetlejuice ahead of its Broadway run Marc J. Franklin
Leslie Kritzer and Sophia Anne Caruso give the press a preview of Beetlejuice ahead of its Broadway run Marc J. Franklin
Sophia Anne Caruso gives the press a preview of Beetlejuice ahead of its Broadway run Marc J. Franklin
The production starred Alex Brightman as the titular demon, Sophia Anne Caruso as Lydia, Kerry Butler as Barbara, Rob McClure as Adam, Adam Dannheisser as Charles, Leslie Kritzer as Delia, Jill Abramovitz as Maxine Dean/Juno/Neighbor, Kelvin Moon Loh as Otho/Mover/Neighbor, Danny Rutigliano as Maxie Dean/Priest/Neighbor, and Dana Steingold as Girl Scout. Rounding out the company were ensemble members Tessa Alves, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Jonathan Brantley III, Ryan Breslin, Abe Goldarb, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Ramone Owens, Presley Ryan, and Kim Sava with Will Blum, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Eric Anthony Johnson, Zachary Daniel Jones, and Sean Montgomery as swings. The musical welcomed David Josefsberg as Adam following the departure of McClure for Mrs. Doubtfire.

Beetlejuice featured scenic design by David Korins, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, projection design by Peter Nigrini, and sound design by Peter Kylenski with stage management by Matthew DiCarlo, Rachel Bauder, Emily Hayes, and David Sugarman. Visit the Playbill Vault for the complete cast and creative team.

