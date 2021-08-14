It's The Sky's the Limit on Stars in the House August 14

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   It's The Sky's the Limit on Stars in the House August 14
By Andrew Gans
Aug 14, 2021
 
SITH Production Supervisor David Katz guest hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefiting The Actors Fund.

Staff Takeover Week concludes August 14 on Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley.

SITH Production Supervisor David Katz guest hosts the evening titled The Sky's the Limit. Watch the stream, featuring surprise guests, above beginning at 8 PM ET.

READ: Stars in the House Town Hall Event, Featuring Chita Rivera, Brenda Braxton, Kelli O'Hara, More, Sets New Date

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year and has raised more than $1 million to support The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.


Go Inside Stars in the House's $1 Million In-Person Live Show Celebration

Go Inside Stars in the House's $1 Million In-Person Live Show Celebration

20 PHOTOS
31_Stars in the House_Live Show_2021_James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky_HR_Credit Marc J Franklin.jpg
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Marc J. Franklin
32_Stars in the House_Live Show_2021_Seth Rudetsky_HR_Credit Marc J Franklin.jpg
Seth Rudetsky Marc J. Franklin
38_Stars in the House_Live Show_2021_Seth Rudetsky, Josh Bryant, Kristin Chenoweth, and James Wesley_HR_Credit Marc J Franklin.jpg
Seth Rudetsky, Josh Bryant, Kristin Chenoweth, and James Wesley Marc J. Franklin
49_Stars in the House_Live Show_2021_Brenda Braxton_HR_Credit Marc J Franklin.jpg
Brenda Braxton Marc J. Franklin
Patti Murin
Patti Murin Marc J. Franklin
60_Stars in the House_Live Show_2021_Brian Stokes Mitchell_HR_Credit Marc J Franklin.jpg
Brian Stokes Mitchell Marc J. Franklin
65_Stars in the House_Live Show_2021_Dr Jon LaPook_HR_Credit Marc J Franklin.jpg
Dr. Jon LaPook Marc J. Franklin
72_Stars in the House_Live Show_2021_Andrea Martin_HR_Credit Marc J Franklin.jpg
Andrea Martin Marc J. Franklin
77_Stars in the House_Live Show_2021_Andréa Burns_HR_Credit Marc J Franklin.jpg
Andréa Burns Marc J. Franklin
78_Stars in the House_Live Show_2021_Peter Flynn and Hudson Flynn_HR_Credit Marc J Franklin.jpg
Peter Flynn and Hudson Flynn Marc J. Franklin
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.