It's Time for Another Round of Broadway Trivia With Playbill Social Selects' The ShowBiz Quiz February 19

toggle menu
toggle search form
Playbill Experiences   It's Time for Another Round of Broadway Trivia With Playbill Social Selects' The ShowBiz Quiz February 19
By Talaura Harms
Feb 19, 2021
 
Put your stage smarts to the test in this virtual, interactive Broadway trivia night—with prizes!

Ready to head to the virtual pub for a Broadway trivia night? It's time to put your stage smarts to the test and compete in The Showbiz Quiz, Playbill Social Selects' digital, interactive offering, February 19 at 8 PM ET. Participants join “Quiz Wiz” Yvette Kojic for six rounds of trivia, each one getting more challenging and prizes up for grabs throughout the evening.

Each game lasts approximately 60 minutes. Participants use two screens or devices: one to watch the game unfold and either a smart phone or tablet to play on a web-based app. Players can even interact with other theatre fans—making this a safe event that feels like a night out. Click here for tickets.

Looking for more digital theatre experiences? Check out all Playbill Social Selects has to offer on Playbill.com.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Playbill Social Selects

Do you miss hanging out with theatre-loving friends? We do too.

Playbill Social Selects offer a new way for Broadway and theatre fans alike to spend time with one another while enjoying fun, interactive activities themed around theatre!

Take a tour through the history of Broadway theatres, enjoy an interactive game night, learn how to cook a meal featured in a Shakespearean play, or discover which wines pair with your favorite Broadway shows. All Selects are 60 minutes with no intermission.
Upcoming Events
At This Theatre
At This Theatre
Take a virtual tour through the historical theatres of Times Square and beyond hosted by the owner of Broadway Up Close, Tim Dolan.

Watch the At This Theatre trailer
Price: $12.99
Broadway Bar Crawl
March 17 at 8 PM ET Ghostlight Tour
March 31 at 8 PM ET
Broadway Murder Mysteries
Broadway Murder Mysteries
Welcome to Broadway Murder Mysteries where you can Play The Part or Solve The Crime! Join your host in a virtual night of murder mystery fun! You can choose to "Be A Character" in the Murder Mystery and act on the virtual stage, or "Be A Detective" and watch the comedy at play while helping solve the crime!
Price: $9.99–$24.99
80's Mall Murder Madness
March 4 at 8 PM ET
The Business of Broadway
The Business of Broadway
Join in an exciting and informative discussion on "how the business of the business operates". The aim of the Business of Broadway’s work is to demystify the process of creating and producing a Broadway show, while offering valuable insight into the world of commercial theatre producing at large.
Price: $19.99
Producing 101: Creative Development
March 18 at 7 PM ET
The West End Musical Theatre Walking Tour
London West End "Top Hat" Tour
Join your host, Neil Maxfield, as you take a virtual tour of London’s West End Theatre District! Discover fascinating architecture, anecdotes, and historical figures from the 1700's to today.
Price: $12.99
Part 1: Drury Lane, Fortune, Novello, Lyceum
March 7 at 3 PM ET Part 2: Savoy, Wyndham's, Noël Coward, Coliseum
March 21 at 3 PM ET
Amour
Opening Night with Amour
Be a part of our Playbill Opening Night Celebration for the virtual revival of Amour. Join host Felicia Fitzpatrick who will take us to the “red carpet” to talk to the stars of the show and hear from behind the scenes how this special event was inspired and came together. Beyond the show, enjoy the party with tips on cooking your own French meal and learn a bit about wine.
Price: $39.99
April 2 at 7 PM ET
The ShowBiz Quiz
The ShowBiz Quiz
Introducing The ShowBiz Quiz, where Broadway and Theatre Trivia combine into the most feverous fun online! Play six quiz-tacular rounds of trivia – with prizes and surprises around each corner. Remember: “the faster you answer correctly, the more points you earn!

Watch the ShowBiz Quiz trailer
Price: $9.99
March 11 at 8 PM ET
The Untold Stories of Broadway
Untold Stories of Broadway Live!
Join Jennifer Ashley Tepper, author of The Untold Stories of Broadway book series, on a virtual adventure through the secret history of our beloved Broadway theaters.
Price: $12.99

The Fallen Five Theatres
March 16 at 8 PM ET

 The St. James Theatre Experience
March 30 at 8 PM ET
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.