It's Time for Another Round of Broadway Trivia With Playbill Social Selects' The ShowBiz Quiz February 19

Put your stage smarts to the test in this virtual, interactive Broadway trivia night—with prizes!

Ready to head to the virtual pub for a Broadway trivia night? It's time to put your stage smarts to the test and compete in The Showbiz Quiz, Playbill Social Selects' digital, interactive offering, February 19 at 8 PM ET. Participants join “Quiz Wiz” Yvette Kojic for six rounds of trivia, each one getting more challenging and prizes up for grabs throughout the evening. Each game lasts approximately 60 minutes. Participants use two screens or devices: one to watch the game unfold and either a smart phone or tablet to play on a web-based app. Players can even interact with other theatre fans—making this a safe event that feels like a night out. Click here for tickets. Looking for more digital theatre experiences? Check out all Playbill Social Selects has to offer on Playbill.com.