It’s Time To Dance! Watch the 1st Teaser Trailer for Netflix's The Prom

By Dan Meyer
Oct 22, 2020
 
Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, and newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman star in the film adaptation of the musical.

The teaser trailer for The Prom on Netflix has dropped—and it’s full of “Zazz” with stars Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, and newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman. Check it out above.

As previously announced, the film adaptation of the Tony-nominated musical debuts December 11 on the streaming giant. Directed by Ryan Murphy, the movie features Streep as Dee Dee Allen, Kidman as Angie Dickinson, Corden as Barry Glickman, Rannells as Trent Oliver, Ariana DeBose as Alyssa Greene, Keegan-Michael Key as Mr. Hawkins, Kerry Washington as Mrs. Greene, and Kevin Chamberlin as Sheldon Saperstein.

Featuring a book by Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin and a score by Beguelin and Matthew Sklar, the musical tells the story of an Indiana high schooler barred from bringing her girlfriend to the prom—and the group of eccentric Broadway folk who infiltrate the town in an earnest, misguided attempt to fight the injustice.

The Prom opened on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre November 15, 2018, earning seven Tony nominations.

Check Out New Photos of Meryl Streep, Ariana DeBose, and More in The Prom on Netflix

8 PHOTOS
Meryl Streep and James Corden in <i>The Prom</i>
Meryl Streep and James Corden in The Prom Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
<i>The Prom</i>
James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, and Keegan-Michael Key The Prom Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
<i>The Prom</i>
Ariana Debose and Kerry Washington in The Prom Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
<i>The Prom</i>
Meryl Streep in The Prom Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells, and Meryl Streep in <i>The Prom</i>
James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells, and Meryl Streep in The Prom Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
<i>The Prom</i>
Jo Ellen Pellman and Ariana DeBose in The Prom Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
Nico Greetham, Logan Riley Hassel, Ariana DeBose, Andrew Rannells, Jo Ellen Pellman, Sofia Deler, Nathaniel Potvin, tracey Ullman, and James Corden in <i>The Prom</i>
Nico Greetham, Logan Riley Hassel, Ariana DeBose, Andrew Rannells, Jo Ellen Pellman, Sofia Deler, Nathaniel Potvin, tracey Ullman, and James Corden in The Prom Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
Ryan Murphy and cast of <i>The Prom</i>
Ryan Murphy and cast of The Prom Netlfix
