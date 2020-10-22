It’s Time To Dance! Watch the 1st Teaser Trailer for Netflix's The Prom

Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, and newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman star in the film adaptation of the musical.

The teaser trailer for The Prom on Netflix has dropped—and it’s full of “Zazz” with stars Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, and newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman. Check it out above.

As previously announced, the film adaptation of the Tony-nominated musical debuts December 11 on the streaming giant. Directed by Ryan Murphy, the movie features Streep as Dee Dee Allen, Kidman as Angie Dickinson, Corden as Barry Glickman, Rannells as Trent Oliver, Ariana DeBose as Alyssa Greene, Keegan-Michael Key as Mr. Hawkins, Kerry Washington as Mrs. Greene, and Kevin Chamberlin as Sheldon Saperstein.

Featuring a book by Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin and a score by Beguelin and Matthew Sklar, the musical tells the story of an Indiana high schooler barred from bringing her girlfriend to the prom—and the group of eccentric Broadway folk who infiltrate the town in an earnest, misguided attempt to fight the injustice.

The Prom opened on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre November 15, 2018, earning seven Tony nominations.

