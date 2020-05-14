It's Variety Thursday! on Stars in the House, Featuring Paulo Szot, Carol Kane, Delia Ephron, N'Kenge, More

The daily series from Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley benefits The Actors Fund.

It's Variety Thursday! on Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley. Guests for the 2 PM stream include author Delia Ephron, N'Kenge (Caroline, or Change), Carol Kane (Wicked), and the cast of PBS' Mass, including Isabel Santiago (In the Heights), Karim Sulayman, and Tony winner Paulo Szot (South Pacific) as well as director Kevin Newbury. Watch above.

Since March 16, Stars in the House has promoted support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Wesley and Rudetsky (who co-created and appeared in Disaster! alongside Simard) are recipients of honorary Drama Desk Awards this year, recognizing their efforts to aid the theatre community.

New shows air daily at 2 PM and 8 PM ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Peter Flynn. Click here to watch previous episodes.



The 8 PM May 14 stream will feature OSCA's virtual production of Now. Here. This. benefiting GenZStayHome, OCSA Foundation, and the Educational Theatre Foundation.

As the situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to evolve, The Actors Fund will provide services online and via phone. These services include Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS and Senior Services, Counseling and Emergency Financial Assistance, as well as The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. Since its launch, Stars in the House has raised over $200,000 to benefit The Actors Fund.

