It's Verdi Week at the Metropolitan Opera, With 7 of the Composer's Works Heading Online

The Nightly Met Streams series continues with La Traviata, Rigoletto, and more.

The Metropolitan Opera's Nightly Met Streams series is all-Verdi this week, with seven of the composer's works—all filmed as part of the Met's Live in HD program—heading online for free. The lineup begins August 24 with Rigoletto, from director Michael Mayer (who sets the action in 1960s Vegas). The cast includes Diana Damrau, who also leads Mayer's 2018 staging of Verdi's La Traviata (streaming August 28). The streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each. Take a look at the complete schedule for this week below. Two more themed weeks will follow: a collection of 20th-century titles (August 31–September 6) and an all-French repertoire (September 7–13). August 24: Rigoletto

Starring Diana Damrau, Oksana Volkova, Piotr Beczała, Željko Lučić, and Štefan Kocán, conducted by Michele Mariotti. Originally broadcast February 16, 2013. August 25: Il Trovatore

Starring Anna Netrebko, Dolora Zajick, Yonghoon Lee, Dmitri Hvorostovsky, and Štefan Kocán, conducted by Marco Armiliato. Originally broadcast October 3, 2015. August 26: Luisa Miller

Starring Sonya Yoncheva, Olesya Petrova, Piotr Beczała, Plácido Domingo, Alexander Vinogradov, and Dmitry Belosselskiy, conducted by Bertrand de Billy. Originally broadcast April 14, 2018. August 27: Un Ballo in Maschera

Starring Sondra Radvanovsky, Kathleen Kim, Stephanie Blythe, Marcelo Álvarez, and Dmitri Hvorostovsky, conducted by Fabio Luisi. Originally broadcast December 8, 2012. August 28: La Traviata

Starring Diana Damrau, Juan Diego Flórez, and Quinn Kelsey, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Originally broadcast December 15, 2018. August 29: Don Carlo

Starring Marina Poplavskaya, Anna Smirnova, Roberto Alagna, Simon Keenlyside, Ferruccio Furlanetto, and Eric Halfvarson, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Originally broadcast December 11, 2010. August 30: Falstaff

Starring Lisette Oropesa, Angela Meade, Stephanie Blythe, Jennifer Johnson Cano, Paolo Fanale, Ambrogio Maestri, and Franco Vassallo, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast December 14, 2013.

