J. Harrison Ghee, Ann Harada, Christopher Sieber, Ashley Brown, More Are Part of Muny's Inaugural 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live! July 20

By Andrew Gans
Jul 20, 2020
 
Clips from past productions of The Little Mermaid, Singin' in the Rain, The Wiz, and The Music Man will also be presented.
J. Harrison Ghee Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch

The first episode of The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live!, a free series featuring footage from past summer shows at the St. Louis outdoor venue, new songs and dances from Muny artists across the U.S., and more, streams July 20.

The inaugural live stream, which begins at 9:15 PM ET, is available on the Muny's YouTube channel.

The lineup includes:

  • Scenes from past Muny productions of The Little Mermaid, Singin’ in the Rain, The Wiz, and The Music Man
  • Jen Cody and Hunter Foster performing “The Doctor Is In” from You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown
  • Members of The Muny’s 2019 cast of Paint Your Wagon singing “How Can I Wait?”
  • Lara Teeter dancing through The Muny in “Take Me Away”
  • Muny Kids singing “Happiness” from You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown
  • A live vocal performance from Ken Page, singing “Memory” from Cats
  • Ashley Brown performing “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” from The Sound of Music
  • Behind-the-scenes stories about what’s happening at The Muny
  • Munywood Squares: a Muny-themed game show hosted by Gordon Greenberg featuring E. Faye Butler, J. Harrison Ghee, Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Vicki Lewis, Steve Rosen, Jeffrey Schecter, John Scherer, and Christopher Sieber

READ: St. Louis Muny Postpones Entire 2020 Summer Season

Each broadcast will re-stream once, on the subsequent Thursday.

“We wanted to give our community a chance to gather and relive some cherished Muny memories, and hopefully create some wonderful new ones for five summer nights,” said Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson, who serves as the variety hour’s host, in an earlier statement. "This will be a loving throwback to those summer variety shows of the '60s and '70s, where you had a little bit of something for everyone, and always lots of fun and joy. These scenes from past Muny productions have never been allowed to be shared publicly. It took many people to make this happen, and I am grateful so many wanted to support The Muny at this challenging time.”

Flip Through 100 Stars for 100 Years of Theatre at the Muny

From Guys and Dolls to Aida, the Muny has produced hundreds of shows since its founding in 1919.

100 PHOTOS
The Muny's 1926 season_Muny_Production Photo_1926_Irene Dunne_HR_Oseland Collection, Muny Archive.jpg
1926: Irene Dunne in The Muny's 1926 season Muny Archive
The Muny's 1931 Season_Muny_Production_Photo_1931_Cary Grant_HR Muny Archive.jpg
1931: Cary Grant in the Muny's 1931 season Muny Archive
The Muny's 1936 Season_Muny_Production_Photo_1936_June Havoc_HR_Bruno of Hollywood.jpg
1936: June Havoc in the Muny's 1936 season Bruno of Hollywood
Gentlemen Unafraid_Muny_Production_Photo_1938_Richard (Red) Skelton_HR_Ruth Cunliff Russell.jpg
1938: Richard (Red) Skelton in Gentlemen Unafraid Ruth Cunliff Russell
The American Way_Muny_Production_Photo_1940_Vincent Prince_HR_Ruth Cunliff Russell.jpg
1940: Vincent Prince in The American Way Ruth Cunliff Russell
Call Me Madam_Muny_Production_Photo_1954_Elaine Stritch_HR_Ruth Cunliff Russell.jpg
1954: Elaine Stritch in Call Me Madam Ruth Cunliff Russell
Irene_Muny_Production_Photo_1957_Barbara Cook_HR_Muny Archive.jpg
1957: Barbara Cook in Irene Muny Archive
Irene_Muny_Production_Photo_1957_Paul Lynde_HR_Muny Archive.jpg
1957: Paul Lynde in Irene Muny Archive
Roberta_Muny_Production_Photo_1959_Bob Hope_HR_Muny Archive.jpg
1959: Bob Hope in Roberta Muny Archive
Calamity Jane_Muny_Production_Photo_1961_Edie Adams_HR_David M. Henschel.jpg
1961: Edie Adams in Calamity Jane David M. Henschel
(Updated July 20, 2020)

