J. Harrison Ghee, Ann Harada, Christopher Sieber, Ashley Brown, More Are Part of Muny's Inaugural 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live! July 20

Clips from past productions of The Little Mermaid, Singin' in the Rain, The Wiz, and The Music Man will also be presented.

The first episode of The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live!, a free series featuring footage from past summer shows at the St. Louis outdoor venue, new songs and dances from Muny artists across the U.S., and more, streams July 20.

The inaugural live stream, which begins at 9:15 PM ET, is available on the Muny's YouTube channel.

The lineup includes:



READ: St. Louis Muny Postpones Entire 2020 Summer Season

Each broadcast will re-stream once, on the subsequent Thursday.

“We wanted to give our community a chance to gather and relive some cherished Muny memories, and hopefully create some wonderful new ones for five summer nights,” said Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson, who serves as the variety hour’s host, in an earlier statement. "This will be a loving throwback to those summer variety shows of the '60s and '70s, where you had a little bit of something for everyone, and always lots of fun and joy. These scenes from past Muny productions have never been allowed to be shared publicly. It took many people to make this happen, and I am grateful so many wanted to support The Muny at this challenging time.”



Flip Through 100 Stars for 100 Years of Theatre at the Muny Flip Through 100 Stars for 100 Years of Theatre at the Muny 100 PHOTOS

(Updated July 20, 2020)