J. Harrison Ghee, Ann Harada, Christopher Sieber, Ashley Brown, More Are Part of Muny's Inaugural 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live! July 20

The first episode of The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live!, a free series featuring footage from past summer shows at the St. Louis outdoor venue, new songs and dances from Muny artists across the U.S., and more, streams July 20.
The inaugural live stream, which begins at 9:15 PM ET, is available on the Muny's YouTube channel.
The lineup includes:
- Scenes from past Muny productions of The Little Mermaid, Singin’ in the Rain, The Wiz, and The Music Man
- Jen Cody and Hunter Foster performing “The Doctor Is In” from You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown
- Members of The Muny’s 2019 cast of Paint Your Wagon singing “How Can I Wait?”
- Lara Teeter dancing through The Muny in “Take Me Away”
- Muny Kids singing “Happiness” from You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown
- A live vocal performance from Ken Page, singing “Memory” from Cats
- Ashley Brown performing “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” from The Sound of Music
- Behind-the-scenes stories about what’s happening at The Muny
- Munywood Squares: a Muny-themed game show hosted by Gordon Greenberg featuring E. Faye Butler, J. Harrison Ghee, Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Vicki Lewis, Steve Rosen, Jeffrey Schecter, John Scherer, and Christopher Sieber
Each broadcast will re-stream once, on the subsequent Thursday.
“We wanted to give our community a chance to gather and relive some cherished Muny memories, and hopefully create some wonderful new ones for five summer nights,” said Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson, who serves as the variety hour’s host, in an earlier statement. "This will be a loving throwback to those summer variety shows of the '60s and '70s, where you had a little bit of something for everyone, and always lots of fun and joy. These scenes from past Muny productions have never been allowed to be shared publicly. It took many people to make this happen, and I am grateful so many wanted to support The Muny at this challenging time.”
