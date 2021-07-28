J. Nicole Brooks, Diane Exavier, Franky D. Gonzalez, More Receive Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Initiative Commissions

The Manhattan Theatre Club incubator focuses on playwrights who explore themes of science and technology.

J. Nicole Brooks, Diane Exavier, Franky D. Gonzalez, Charlie Oh, Kristin Slaney, and Else Went have been selected for Manhattan Theatre Club’s Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Initiative commissions. The incubator focuses on playwrights who explore themes of science and technology in their works.

“As theatres begin to reopen their doors after a singularly challenging year, we are delighted to announce this exceptional lineup of newly commissioned playwrights,” said Scott Kaplan, Manhattan Theatre Club’s director of play development. “We selected these artists due to their remarkable ability to interweave their thrilling artistic perspectives with... [these] themes.”

Since 2001, MTC has awarded a total of 100 commissions through the Sloan Foundation Program. Previously commissioned writers include Charly Evon Simpson, Craig Lucas, Heidi Schreck, Anna Ziegler, Itamar Moses, Martyna Majok, Simon Stephens, and Christopher Chen. Last year’s select cohort was comprised of Kate Attwell, Mia Chung, Noah Diaz, Julia Izumi, Ife Olujobi, and Stacey Rose