Jack Thorne to Pen TV Adaptation of A Tale of Two Cities

By Olivia Clement
Feb 27, 2020
 
The His Dark Materials and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child writer signs on for the series, adapted from the Charles Dickens novel.
Jack Thorne, whose adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol wrapped up its limited run on Broadway in January, has signed on to adapt another Dickens tale: A Tale of Two Cities. According to Deadline, the project from Legendary Global will run as a television series inspired by Dickens' original publication of the novel as weekly chapters in a newspaper.

Published in 1859, A Tale of Two Cities takes place in Paris and London between 1775 and 1792—before and during the French Revolution. The story traces the impacts of French doctor Manette's long imprisonment in the Bastille and his subsequent relationship with his daughter.

Thorne's other TV projects include His Dark Materials, The Eddy, and The Accidents. He has written a number of plays, including Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, now playing on Broadway; Sunday, seen Off-Broadway last season; The Solid Life of Sugar; and an adaptation of Let the Right One In.

