Jack Thorne’s Adaptation of A Christmas Carol Will Stream Live From The Old Vic

The production was seen last season on Broadway and in London.

This holiday season, families around the world will get a chance to experience Jack Thorne’s adaptation of A Christmas Carol from their homes. The Charles Dickens favorite returns to The Old Vic in London December 12 as part of its "In Camera" live stream series, which features full-scale productions performed without an audience.

Casting will be announced at a later date—though, as seen below, Artistic Director Matthew Warchus does tease a star in the central role. All performances, scheduled through December 24, will be captioned and audio described and available globally.

“Back in May, I received an extraordinary email from a well-known actor offering to help in any way he could and expressing a long-standing wish to play Scrooge,” said Warchus. “I’m excited to tell the story in this new format, with the powerful addition of close-ups, and hope it will provide much needed sustenance for audiences (a mince pie or a satsuma if not a chocolate digestive) on this grueling journey.”

The Warchus-helmed production reunites most of the creative team from last season’s Broadway and London productions at the Lyceum Theatre and Old Vic, respectively. Rob Howell serves as set and costume designer, with lighting by Hugh Vanstone, broadcast sound and video by Simon Baker, movement by Lizzi Gee, and casting by Jessica Ronane with Jamie Manton as associate director. The staging also includes an original score by Christopher Nightingale.

