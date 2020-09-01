Jackie Burns, Micaela Diamond, More to Preview New Works in New York Theatre Barn Showcases

The September lineup will virtually spotlight eight in-development titles.

New York Theatre Barn’s New Works Series continues through September, showcasing excerpts from two in-the-works titles every Wednesday. The weekly streams, with performances, interviews, and more, begin at 7 PM; watch here.

This month will feature performances by such stage alums as Jackie Burns (Hair), Micaela Diamond (The Cher Show), Jeremy Kushnier (Head Over Heels), and Bryonha Marie Parham (Prince of Broadway).

Take a look at the full lineup below.

September 9

Walt and Roy

Book, music, and lyrics by Richard Allen and Taran Gray

Featuring Charity Farrell and Payson Lewis

Walt and Roy follows the journey of the Disney brothers, from their roots in Los Angeles in 1923, through producing their first feature length animated film: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Loch Ness

Book and music by Marshall Pailet, book and lyrics by A.D. Penedo

Directed by Marshall Pailet, choreographed by Misha Shields, music directed by Madeline Smith

Featuring Kaylin Hedges and Jeremy Kushnier

12-year-old Haley is stuck on her father’s research expedition that aims to unravel the mystery in the waters of Loch Ness once and for all. Struggling with the unexpected disappearance of her mother at sea, Haley escapes her father’s ship to find her, but instead she finds the most legendary water monster of all time.

September 16

Love, Rosie

Music and lyrics by Zack Zadek, book by Peter Duchan

Based on the 2014 Lionsgate film and the 2004 novel Where Rainbows End

Featuring Zack Zadek

Two interconnected lives are tracked over the course of 30 years, asking the question: “What is a love story?”

Wonder Boy

Book, music, and lyrics by Jaime Jarrett

Featuring Joshuah Dominique and Sav Souza

When Jackson steals a mysterious drug from his genius twin sister, he transforms into Wonder Boy, a superhero with unparalleled strength, the ability to fly, and automatic self-healing powers. He must navigate his new identity as a superhero, as well as his identity as a transgender man.

September 23

A Walk On The Moon

Book and additional lyrics by Pamela Gray, music and lyrics by Paul Scott Goodman

Directed by Sheryl Kaller, choreographed by Josh Prince, and music supervised by Greg Anthony Rassen

Featuring Jackie Burns

A Walk on the Moon transports audiences to the summer of 1969 as man is about to take his first steps on the moon. Pearl Kantrowitz, a dutiful housewife, is spending another season with her husband and family in the Catskills. Sensing the change in the air, she begins a love affair with a free-spirited traveling salesman.

We Live In Cairo

Book, music, and lyrics by The Lazours

Featuring Daniel Lazour and Patrick Lazour

Inspired by events in Egypt in 2011, We Live In Cairo follows six revolutionary students armed with laptops and cameras, guitars, and spray cans as they come of age in contemporary Cairo.

September 30

The Lucky Boy

Book, music, and lyrics by Kirsten Childs

Directed by John Simpkins, music directed by Jennifer Peacock

Featuring Malik Bilbrew, Aidan Cole, Kate Fahey, and Jasmine Forsberg

The satirical one-act examines what happens when a country is held hostage by a tyrant’s rule.

Borderline

Music and lyrics by Benjamin Velez, book by Aryanna Garber

Directed by Sarna Lapine, music directed by David Gardos, produced by Joshua Goodman

Featuring Micaela Diamond and Bryonha Marie Parham

Borderline follows a girl living with Borderline Personality Disorder and struggling for normalcy amidst a revolving door of therapists, medications, and dysfunctional relationships.