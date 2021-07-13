Jackie Hoffman, Mo Rocca, Ann Harada, More Will Star in Douglas Carter Beane's Fairycakes Off-Broadway

The playwright will also direct the comedy at the Greenwich House Theater.

Douglas Carter Beane’s Fairycakes will make its world premiere beginning October 14 at Off-Broadway's Greenwich House Theater for a limited engagement through January 2, 2022.

Beane will also direct the comedy, which will feature Mo Rocca (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), Alfie Fuller (BLKS), Jackie Hoffman (Xanadu), Kuhoo Verma (Octet), Ann Harada (Avenue Q), Jamen Nanthakumar (The Kill One Race), Julie Halston (Tootsie), Brooks Ashmanskas (The Prom), and Jason Tam (Be More Chill, Lysistrata Jones). Additional casting will be announced.

Describing the play as an uproarious clash of A Midsummer Night’s Dream and old-world fairy tales, playwright Beane says, “After this last year and a half, I wanted to create a show with characters learning to get along with one another, characters finding connections, characters owning their mistakes, trying to be better, and forgiving others for their failings. And finally, after this time away from it, I wanted to be in a theatre and laugh with a bunch of strangers, to be with this cast of five-star comedians, me writing as funny as I can in the Greenwich House Theater, my theatrical home.”

The production will also have scenic design by Shoko Kambara and Adam Crinson, costume design by Gregory Gale, and lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew with music contributions by Lewis Flinn.

Beane received Tony nominations for Best Play for The Little Dog Laughed and Best Book of a Musical for Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, Lysistrata Jones, Sister Act, and Xanadu. His numerous works also include The Nance, Shows for Days, As Bees in Honey Drown, Mr. & Mrs. Fitch, Music From a Sparkling Planet, The Country Club, Advice From a Caterpiller, and The Cartells.

Fairycakes is the first production of the new season to work in allyship with Broadway for Racial Justice on creating a safe, equitable space for artists and audiences alike.

Thomas Laub produces. Visit FairycakesThePlay.com.

