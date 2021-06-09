Jackie Hoffman Will Star in Fruma-Sarah (Waiting in the Wings) Off-Broadway

Set during a community theatre production of Fiddler on the Roof, the limited engagement will play the cell.

Feud Emmy nominee Jackie Hoffman, who played Yente in the Yiddish-language adaptation of Fiddler on the Roof, will play an aging community theatre star cast as Fiddler's Fruma-Sarah in the Off-Broadway premiere of E. Dale Smith's Fruma-Sarah (Waiting in the Wings).

Directed by Braden M. Burns and co-starring Kelly Kinsella (How to Do a One Person Show), performances begin July 1 at the cell with opening night set for July 8.

As Ariana Russo (Hoffman) sits backstage awaiting her entrance as Fruma-Sarah, tethered to the fly system overhead, she prepares to navigate her hour-long exile to stage left alone when she meets Margo, a feisty substitute fly captain for the night. Set in real time, while a production of Fiddler is happening onstage, the wait begins to wear on Ariana, exposing the deep cracks in her facade.

The production will also feature lighting design by Dan Alaimo, costume design by Bobby Goodrich, set design by Rodrigo Escalante, and sound design by German Martinez. Jeff Davolt is the production stage manager, Ellis Arroyo is the assistant stage manager, and Ricardo Romaneiro is the technical director.

Performances will continue through July 25. Audience members are required to show proof of vaccination upon arrival and follow current COVID safety protocols.

Imagination Hive, in association with Spin Cycle and Nancy Manocherian’s the cell, produce. For tickets visit SpinCycleNYC.com.

