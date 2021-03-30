Jackie Sibblies Drury's Pulitzer-Winning Fairview Acquired by Broadway Licensing's Dramatists Play Service

DPS has also newly published the acting edition of the 2019 play.

Licensing rights for 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama winner Fairview have been acquired by Broadway Licensing, which will license the work to professional and amateur companies in North America through its Dramatists Play Service division.

DPS has also newly published the Acting Edition of Jackie Sibblies Drury's work, which is the only edition of the script approved for licensing, and is available now to purchase at Dramatists.com.

In Fairview, the Frasier family prepares for Grandma’s birthday—but not all is going according to plan, and things quickly go in unexpected directions for both the characters and the audience.

The world premiere production at New York's Soho Rep featured MaYaa Boateng, Charles Browning, Hannah Cabell, Natalia Payne, Jed Resnick, Luke Robertson, Rolyn Ruff, and Heather Alicia Simms. The work went on to receive a production at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, who co-comissioned and developed the piece with Soho Rep; a New York encore run at Brooklyn's Polonsky Shakespeare Center via Theatre for a New Audience; and a London production at the Young Vic.

For more information, visit Dramatists.com.