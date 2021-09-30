Jacob Ming-Trent, Manoel Felciano, Jennifer Sánchez, More Cast in Off-Broadway's The Alchemist

Red Bull Theater presents Jeffrey Hatcher's new adaptation of the Ben Jonson comedy.

Red Bull Theater will present the world premiere of Jeffrey Hatcher's new adaptation of Ben Jonson's The Alchemist beginning November 7 at New World Stages. The staging marks the company's first in-person production of the 2021–2022 season.

Directed by Jesse Berger, the comedy will officially open November 21 for a limited engagement through December 19.

The cast will feature Jacob Ming-Trent (Merry Wives), Tony nominee Manoel Felciano (Sweeney Todd), Jennifer Sánchez (Pretty Woman), Nathan Christopher, Stephen DeRosa (Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus), Carson Elrod (Peter and The Starcatcher), Teresa Avia Lim (Junk), Louis Mustillo (Bartenders), Reg Rogers (Tootsie), and Allen Tedder (To Kill a Mockingbird).

Set in 1606 London, the comedy concerns a wealthy gentleman, who flees to the country. His trusted servant opens his house to a pair of con artists and sets up a den of criminal capitalism.

Playwright Hatcher and director Berger previously collaborated on the hit comedy The Government Inspector.

The production will also have scenic design by Alexis Distler, costumes by Tilly Grimes, lighting by Cha See, sound by Greg Pliska, dialect and voice coaching by Deborah Hecht, and action movement by Rick Sordelet. Scholar Tanya Pollard serves as dramaturg.