Jacqueline Novak’s Hit Solo Show, Get on Your Knees, to Tour U.S. and England

Novak's acclaimed evening of stand-up and theatre will be seen in Boston, Austin, Los Angeles, Chicago, Seattle, and more.

After wrapping up three extended and acclaimed Off-Broadway runs of Get On Your Knees, Jacqueline Novak is taking her show on the road. Kicking off in March in Boston, tour stops include Austin, Texas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington D.C., San Francisco, and Seattle, as well as a run in London.

Dates are currently booked through November. Visit jokesnovak.com for the current schedule.

Directed by John Early, Get On Your Knees is a 75-minute evening of theatre and stand-up in which Novak weaves a story of sexual coming-of-age with philosophy, her love of literature, and meditations on the femininity of the penis.

Novak debuted Get On Your Knees Off-Broadway at Cherry Lane Theatre last summer, where it played a sold-out run before transferring to the Lucille Lortel nearby. The show closed in the fall to make way for a previously scheduled production, and returned for another extended run December 14, 2019–February 16, 2020.

The tour is presented by Russian Doll and Orange Is the New Black star Natasha Lyonne, with Mike Birbiglia attached as executive producer.

