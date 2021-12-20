Jagged Little Pill Has Completed Broadway Run

The Alanis Morissette jukebox musical played its final performance December 17.

Jagged Little Pill has ended its Broadway run as of the December 17 performance. The production had canceled performances through December 21 due to COVID-19, but producers announced today that the production would close indefinitely.

The move follows a number of COVID-related performance cancellations and postponements, though many shows have been able to continue with performances as scheduled.

"We are dismayed by what appears to be another substantial public health crisis, and—due to the detection of multiple positive COVID-19 cases within the company—need to prioritize the health and safety of the cast, crew, and entire team working on Jagged Little Pill," said producers Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David and Eva Price in a statement. "In light of the extreme uncertainty ahead of us this winter, and forced to choose between continuing performances and protecting our company, we’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors.

"We know that the Jagged Little Pill story will continue to be told—and in the new year, will be announcing plans for subsequent productions, building on the show’s triumphant launch in Australia earlier this month. We also hope and intend to find a way to bring this vibrant and vitalizing musical back to the Broadway stage, once the current crisis is past."

Inspired by and featuring the songs of Alanis Morisette's 1995 five-time Grammy-winning album of the same name, Jagged Little Pill has a book by Diablo Cody and songs by Morisette. The work opened on Broadway December 5, 2019 after beginning previews November 3. While sidelined during the Broadway shutdown, the production was nominated for 15 2020 Tony Awards, winning Best Book of a Musical for Cody and Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for Lauren Patten.

At closing, the production starred Heidi Blickenstaff, Morgan Dudley, Kathryn Gallagher, Derek Klena, Sean Allan Krill, and Lauren Patton, with an ensemble comprising Annelise Bker, Jane Bruce, Runako Campbell, John Cardoza, Ken Wulf Clark, Janine Divita, Logan Hart, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Veronica Otim, Wren Rivera, Adi Roy, and Kei Tsuruharatani. Rounding out the company were swings Yeman Brown, Zach Hess, Kelsey Orem, Deanne Stewart, and Grace Slear.

The Diane Paulus-helmed production, which opened on Broadway in 2019, features choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tom Kitt; music direction by Bryan Perri; sets by Tony nominee Riccardo Hernández; costumes by Emily Rebholz; lighting by Tony nominee Justin Townsend; sound design by Jonathan Deans; and projection and video design by Lucy Mackinnon. Ira Mont was Production Stage Manager, with Victoria Navarro as stage manager and Taylor Brennan as assistant stage manager. The production was cast by Stephen Kopel.

