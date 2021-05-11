Jagged Little Pill Musical Sets October Broadway Return

The Alanis Morissette jukebox musical will reopen at the Broadhurst Theatre.

The Alanis Morissette jukebox musical Jagged Little Pill will return October 21 to the Broadhurst Theatre on Broadway. Tickets are now on sale.

“Jagged Little Pill is about the complicated and harrowing effects of what it means to be disconnected from one another—and the beautiful, exhilarating healing that can happen when we rally together in those tough moments, to become beacons of vision and empathy for one another,” said Morissette. “That has never felt more real than during this tumultuous past year, and I could not be more thrilled to glimpse the light at the end of this long tunnel that the live arts community has endured.”

In accordance with standards set by the CDC, New York State, and New York City, the musical intends to resume at full capacity audiences. New protective systems, including sanitization and filtration, will be implemented by the Broadhurst Theatre to align with federal and state recommendations.

During the shutdown, Jagged Little Pill garnered the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album , and scored the most 2020 Tony Award nominations (including Best Musical) for a production in the season cut short.

With a book by Oscar winner Diablo Cody, Jagged Little Pill tells an original story about The Healys, an American family who strives to hide the cracks beneath the surface when a troubling event shakes their community. Directed by Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin), the musical uses popular songs by Alanis Morissette for the score as well as two original numbers.

The musical opened on Broadway December 5, 2019. At the time of the shutdown, the cast featured Elizabeth Stanley, Sean Allan Krill, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Kathryn Gallagher, Lauren Patten, Antonio Cipriano. Rounding out the company were Annelise Baker, Maiya Blaney, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Ken Wulf Clark, Keri René Fuller, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Zach Hess, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Ezra Menas, Kelsey Orem, DeAnne Stewart, Kei Tsuruharatani, and Ebony Williams.

Any casting updates for the show’s return to the stage this fall will be announced in the coming months.

Serving on the creative team are choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, musical supervisor/arranger Tom Kitt, scenic designer Riccardo Hernandez, costume designer Emily Rebholz, lighting designer Justin Townsend, sound designer Jonathan Deans, and video designer Lucy Mackinnon alongside hair, wig, and make-up designer J. Jared Jana. The production stage manager is Ira Mont . Music direction is by Bryan Perri, who also serves as conductor and keyboardist. Joining him in the pit are guitarists Eric Davis and Alex Nolan, bassist Vashon Johnson, percussionist Damien Bassman, concertmaster Mary Jo Stilp, violist Tia Allen, cellist Kristine Kruta, and associate music director and keyboardist Matthew Doebler.

Jagged Little Pill premiered in 2018 at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The musical is produced by Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David, and Eva Price.

