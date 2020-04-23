Jagged Little Pill, Pasadena Little Shop, More Will Perform on GLAAD Live Stream Gala

Billy Eichner and Lilly Singh will co-host Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone, which will also feature Billy Porter, Rosie O'Donnell, and more.

GLAAD will present a live stream event, Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone, April 26 at 8 PM ET on GLAAD’s YouTube channel and Facebook Live.

Billy Eichner and Lilly Singh will co-host the event, which will feature performances by Alex Newell (Once On This Island), the cast of Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill, Kesha, Melissa Etheridge, and Mj Rodriguez and George Salazar, who co-starred in Little Shop of Horrors at the Pasadena Playhouse.

The one-night-only event, highlighting the LGBTQ+ response to COVID-19 and amplifying messages of acceptance and affirmation to the community and people living with HIV during this unprecedented time, will also include Tony winner Billy Porter, Pete and Chasten Buttigieg, Rosie O’Donnell, Jonathan Van Ness, Brian Michael Smith, Ross Mathews, Tyler Oakley, Matt Bomer, Adam Lambert, Bebe Rexha, Dan Levy, Wilson Cruz, Kathy Griffin, Gigi Gorgeous, Nats Getty, Michelle Visage, Javier Muñoz, Sean Hayes, Sharon Stone, and Tatiana Maslany.

The live stream, co-created by Erich Bergen, will raise critical funds for CenterLink, a coalition of more than 250 LGBTQ+ community centers from 45 states, Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia, as well as Canada, China, Mexico, and Australia.

GLAAD previously announced the cancellations of the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York and in Los Angeles. The organization is working to reschedule the event to later in the year.

